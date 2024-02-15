(Bloomberg) -- Nearly a decade after it opened to the public amid a wave of fanfare, New York’s Fulton Center may soon become a retail desert after the operator of the sprawling commuter hub told the city’s transit authority it plans to ditch the complex less than halfway through its 20-year lease.

The New York City Transit Authority said in a lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court in Manhattan that Westfield Corp. told it earlier this month it intends to cease operations at the center, which links nine subway lines with PATH trains to New Jersey via an underground passageway. The agency is seeking a court order blocking Westfield from terminating its operations at the site early.

Westfield, which also operates a shopping mall in the World Trade Center across the street, was awarded the rights to operate the Fulton Center in December 2013. The hub opened in November 2014 and was a major component of the rebuilding of downtown Manhattan following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the city.

The transit authority says a Westfield representative told the authority in January that it wanted out of the lease because the center did not “work for” the company any longer. In a follow up letter, Westfield lawyers said the situation at the center was “financially unsustainable.”

A representative for Westfield didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

The authority says that while the lease contains provisions that would allow the company to terminate the lease early in case of instances such as a structural defect, none of those currently apply.

“NYCTA will face irreparable injury if Westfield abandons the Fulton Center in derogation of its lease obligations by advancing its own self-serving business interests over the interests of NYCTA, retail establishments in the Fulton Center, and members of the public,” the authority said in its suit “Westfield’s unauthorized cessation of its operations and termination of the lease would adversely affect not only the retail establishments in Fulton Center that Westfield subleased, but also members of the transit public who are customers of these retail outlets.”

The lawsuit comes as Westfield’s parent, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE, has been striking deals to cut its exposure to the US. The company sold properties in Trumbull, Connecticut, and Bay Shore, New York, for $196 million, and also reached a deal to sell The Village in Woodland Hills, California, to the Kroenke Organization for $325 million.

The case is New York City Transit Authority v Westfield Fulton Center LLC, 24-cv-1123, US District Court, Southern District of New York.

--With assistance from Katherine Chiglinsky.

