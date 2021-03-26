WestJet Airlines Ltd. announced that it would be adding 11 new domestic routes across Western Canada starting June in a push towards its COVID-19 recovery.

The airline will be offering nonstop service to 15 communities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, according to a news release issued Friday.

New service routes would connect: Toronto’s Pearson Airport to Vancouver Island Airport; Ottawa International Airport to Victoria International Airport; prairie provinces to tourism destinations in British Columbia through eight new routes.

This follows an announcement made earlier in the week that services would be restored to Atlantic Canada and Quebec City.

"As we look to the coming months with cautious optimism, we know our restart agenda will be pivotal to Canada's economic recovery," WestJet President and Chief Executive Officer Ed Sims said in a statement. "Stimulating air travel benefits all Canadians and supports those hardest hit; with one in every 10 Canadian jobs tied to travel and tourism, the ripple effect benefits our whole country."

Sims further explained that the industry is at an “inflection point” with vaccines and travel precautions. Sims also strongly encouraged Canadians to travel within their own country to support the economy.

"If Canadians were to shift two-thirds of their planned international-leisure travel spend towards domestic tourism, it would help sustain 150,000 jobs and accelerate recovery by one year, all while seeing what Canada has to offer," he said.

The airline industry has been deeply impacted by global travel interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting WestJet to cut the equivalent of 1,000 jobs and imposing a hiring freeze. The company also reported a more than 80 per cent plunge in seat capacity through January and February.

New routes include:

Toronto – Fort McMurray 2x weekly (Wed, Sun) June 6, 2021

Kelowna – Saskatoon 2x weekly (Thu, Sun) June 24, 2021

Kelowna – Regina 2x weekly (Thu, Sun) June 24, 2021

Saskatoon – Victoria 2x weekly (Thu, Sun) June 24, 2021

Winnipeg – Victoria 3x weekly (Thu, Sat, Sun) June 24, 2021

Edmonton – Kamloops 2x weekly (Thu, Sun) June 24, 2021

Edmonton – Penticton 2x weekly (Thu, Sun) June 24, 2021

Edmonton – Nanaimo 2x weekly (Fri, Sun) June 25, 2021

Prince George – Abbotsford 2x weekly (Fri, Sun) June 25, 2021

Ottawa – Victoria 1x weekly (Sat) June 26, 2021

Toronto – Comox 1x weekly (Sat) June 26, 2021