It is too early to tell if Omicron will have an impact on our recovery: WestJet Interim CEO

WestJet Airlines Ltd. has named Alexis von Hoensbroech as its new chief executive officer.

According to a news release issued Friday, von Hoensbroech is expected to start in the role before the end of the first quarter of 2022, but the company said that is subject to “the timing of a successful immigration process.”

Interim CEO Harry Taylor will continue in the position until then.

Prior to accepting this role, von Hoensbroech served as CEO of Austrian Airlines.

In the release, von Hoensbroech said he is looking forward to writing the next chapter of WestJet’s success story as it emerges from the pandemic.

“WestJet is a remarkable success story, bringing affordable air travel to millions of Canadians,” he said. “I am very much looking forward to working with the management team, the board and all WestJetters and Swoopsters to write the next chapter of this success story, as the airline emerges from the pandemic.”

Chris Burley, chairman of the company’s board of directors, said, “Alexis understands WestJet’s low-cost roots.”

"While at Austrian Airlines, Alexis refocused the airline on its core business, lowering its cost base to address rising competition from ultra-low-cost carriers,” Burley said in the release.

Taylor will return to his role as chief financial officer when von Hoensbroech takes over as the head of the company.

Taylor was named interim CEO after Ed Sims announced his plans to retire at the end of the year back in June. Sims had been CEO of WestJet since May 2017.