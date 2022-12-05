WestJet announces new flights to Tokyo, Barcelona, and Edinburgh

WestJet marks its first non-stop flights to Asia from Calgary as it announced a new route to Japan.

The Calgary-based airline said Monday that it will fly to Tokyo's Narita International Airport from Calgary this spring.

The non-stop flights will operate seasonally three times weekly beginning April 30.

The airline also announced new routes from Calgary to Barcelona and Edinburgh, starting in May 2023.

In addition, flights to Dublin, London, Paris and Rome, will increase in frequency by 95 per cent in the spring.

The announcement is a part of the airline's plan to raise Calgary airport's capacity by more than 25 per cent in 2023, WestJet chief executive Alexis von Hoensbroech said in a news release.

Earlier this year, WestJet announced its "new strategic direction" to refocus its fleet and routes in Western Canada.

Von Hoensbroech said the airline plans to bring more affordable travel options in the new year.

WestJet also said it is preparing for broader expansion within Canada and North America over the coming months.

