Airbus announced Tuesday it has lined up a commitment from WestJet co-founder David Neeleman to purchase 60 A220 jets for his startup U.S. airline.

"After years of U.S. airline consolidation, the conditions are improving for a new generation of U.S. airline to emerge, focused on passenger service and satisfaction," Neeleman said in a release. "The A220 will enable us to serve thinner routes in comfort without compromising cost, especially on longer-range missions.”

Neeleman, who also helped establish JetBlue, Morris Air, and Brazil’s Azul SA, is a majority investor in the upstart carrier, which is yet to be named.

"This U.S. airline startup´s decision for the A220 as the platform on which to launch their new business model is a testament to the passenger appeal and operating economics of this outstanding aircraft," said Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Eric Schulz in a release.

Deliveries of the jets, formerly known as CSeries, will begin in 2021.