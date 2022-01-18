It is too early to tell if Omicron will have an impact on our recovery: WestJet Interim CEO

WestJet is extending and expanding service cutbacks as COVID-19 continues to hamper the airline industry.

The Calgary-based carrier announced on Tuesday its scaled-back schedule will continue until Feb. 28. When the company announced last month that it was cutting flights, it said the reduced service would be in place through the end of January.

Additionally, the airline is now saying it will consolidate 20 per cent of scheduled flights next month. The reduced service in January affected 15 per cent of flights.

"As we continue to navigate the unpredictability of the Omicron variant on our staffing levels along with the ongoing barriers to international travel, we are making every effort to proactively manage our schedule in order to minimize disruption to our guests’ travel plans," said WestJet Group interim President and Chief Executive Harry Taylor in a release.

In response to questions from BNN Bloomberg, WestJet Spokesperson Morgan Bell said 547 active WestJet staff members were impacted by COVID-19 as of Monday. The company’s total active workforce is almost 8,000.