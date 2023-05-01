The WestJet Group has completed its acquisition of Sunwing Vacations and Sunwing Airlines, the Calgary-based airline announced on Monday.

The airline also announced in a news release that Sunwing will be integrated into WestJet as the organizations transition “from competitors to collaborators.” WestJet previously said Sunwing would continue to operate independently.

“As we have set out on our new strategic trajectory for the WestJet Group, investing further in leisure and sun flying across Canada is a critical driver for growth," Alexis von Hoensbroech, the WestJet Group chief executive officer, said in the release.

“It brings me great pleasure to welcome Sunwing to the group, adding 18 Boeing 737s, 2,000 employees and Canada's largest vacation tour operator and significantly expanding our footprint in Eastern Canada.”

On March 10, the federal government approved WestJet’s takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations.

However, the approval was based on conditions, including bringing Sunwing packages into five new cities, while also maintaining a head office for the vacations business in Toronto and a regional office in Montreal for a minimum of five years.

"After considering the pros and cons, we have made the decision that will allow Sunwing to continue to provide affordable vacation packages to Canadians, create more good jobs and protect current jobs as well as Canadians who have already purchased tickets,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a statement March 10.

Monday’s release reaffirmed that tour operations for the newly combined entity will be undertaken by WestJet Vacations and Sunwing Vacations, with headquarters in Toronto and a Montreal office.

Former Sunwing Vacations chief executive officer Stephen Hunter has been appointed to the same position in the new vacations business, according to the release.

Hunter will be responsible for operating the vacation packages and tour operating businesses for Sunwing Vacations and WestJet Vacations.

"The combination of our complementary businesses marks an important milestone that will enable us to fast-track our growth plans and provide Canadians with more affordable vacations to more destinations than ever before," Hunter said in the release.

The vacations business is expected to keep Sunwing's aircraft within Canada year-round while creating “new flying and employment opportunities,” the release said.

WestJet initially announced its intention to acquire Sunwing Vacations and Sunwing Airlines in March 2022.