{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    WestJet launches AI-powered chatbot to provide customer service

    The Canadian Press

    WestJet

    WestJet , The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    CALGARY -- WestJet has launched a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence to help customers book flights, check their status and ask common questions, all without speaking to a person.

    The Calgary-based airline says the chatbot, named Juliet, is the first AI-powered chatbot from a Canadian airline.

    Air Canada is also investing in AI, while several large airlines in the U.S. and Europe have deployed it via chatbots, machine learning algorithms and facial recognition to verify identification for luggage and boarding.

    The aviation sector's investment in AI is expected to grow from US$152 million this year to US$2.22 billion by 2025, according to a report from research firm Markets and Markets.

    Juliet, available in English and French, is accessible via Facebook messenger and can respond to queries typed her way with the help of machine learning.

    WestJet plans to establish Juliet on different platforms and add more features, such as voice interaction, which is not yet available.