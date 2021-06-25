WestJet Airlines Ltd. is getting ready to restart dozens of routes all over Canada.

The Calgary-based carrier confirmed in a news release Friday its restoring service to numerous airports in Atlantic Canada, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

Ahead of an expected domestic travel boom, WestJet is also adding a few new destinations with up to 26 non-stop routes in and out of Toronto’s Pearson International starting in July.

"We continue to work towards the restoration of our pre-COVID domestic network to ensure that when our guests are ready to travel, we are there for them," said John Weatherill, WestJet chief commercial officer.

"WestJet remains committed to building back stronger for the betterment of all Canadians and as we look ahead to reconnecting friends, family and loved ones, the safe restart of travel is essential to Canada's economic recovery."

WestJet's competitors Air Canada and Transat AT have already received aid packages from the federal government, following COVID-19’s massive disruption to air travel. But so far, the now privately-held company has been left to fend for itself.

The federal government has repeatedly stated that any COVID relief package would come after carriers refund passengers for cancelled flights and restore regional routes.

