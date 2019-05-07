WestJet's higher baggage fees help lift first-quarter revenue

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA.TO) topped expectations as it reported its first-quarter profit climbed more than 30 per cent compared with a year ago, as revenue rose 5.5 per cent following a boost in baggage fees. 

    The airline says it earned $45.6 million or 40 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $34.2 million or 30 cents per diluted share a year ago.

    Revenue totalled $1.26 billion, up from $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, due to increases in capacity and ancillary revenues, WestJet said.

    The airline says ancillary revenue – which includes fees associated with cancellations, seat upgrades, and in-flight purchases – rose 15.2 per cent to $126.1 million due to increased baggage fees implemented in the fourth quarter. Average ancillary revenue per passenger for the first quarter increased by 10.2 per cent to $20.47, compared to $18.58 per guest in the first quarter of 2018.

    Analysts on average had expected WestJet to report a profit of 30 cents per share and revenue of $1.28 billion, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

    The increased profit came as WestJet saw both its capacity, measured by available seat miles, and its traffic, measured by revenue passenger miles, climb by 5.3 per cent compared with a year ago.

    WestJet's load factor, a measure of how full its aircraft were, held steady at 84.8 per cent in the quarter.

    With files from BNN Bloomberg

