WestJet's Swoop cancels several flights due to unscheduled maintenance

Swoop Airlines, the low-cost subsidiary of WestJet Airlines Ltd., announced late Sunday that it has cancelled almost a dozen flights because of unscheduled aircraft maintenance.

The affected routes include some flights flying between Hamilton, Ont. and destinations including Winnipeg, Halifax, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando from Sunday to Wednesday.

The cancellations are due to unscheduled maintenance on two of its aircraft, Swoop said in a travel advisory posted on its website.

“Safety must and will always be at the forefront of our decision making and we are working around the clock to reaccommodate impacted travellers as quickly and safely as possible,” Swoop said.

The airline said affected travellers will be rebooked on the next available Swoop flight. They can also cancel their bookings for a full refund.