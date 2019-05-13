WestJet to be bought by Onex in $5-billion deal

WestJet Airlines Ltd. announced it has agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Onex Corp. in a $5-billion deal, including debt.

The Calgary-based airline said in a release Monday that Onex will pay $31 per share, representing a 67 per cent premium to Friday’s closing price.

WestJet will operate as a privately-held company after the transaction is completed, the company said.

