Westlake to Take Over Servicing of American Car Center’s Leases

(Bloomberg) -- Auto finance company Westlake Portfolio Management has agreed to take over servicing of leases by borrowers from used car retailer and financier American Car Center, according to a press release.

Although American Car Center ceased operations on Feb. 24 shortly after pulling a deal from bond markets, people who took out auto leases in exchange for vehicles from the Memphis-based dealer are still on the hook to make payments.

“We are expediting the transfer of existing ACC leases to provide a smooth transition for ACC customers,” Todd Laruffa, vice president of Westlake Portfolio Management, said in the statement.

The transfer of the servicing comes as more Americans are starting to fall behind on their car payments. American Car Center tended to target consumers regardless of their credit history.

Westlake Portfolio Management, a subsidiary of Los Angeles-based Westlake Technology Holdings, has previously stepped in to take over portfolios of auto loans, including as recently as January when it entered into a servicing partnership with auto finance firm Nicholas Financial.

Westlake has $15 billion in assets under management, according to the statement. Through another subsidiary, Westlake Finance, the company is also a regular issuer of subprime auto asset-backed bonds.

Financial news outlet Asset Backed Alert previously reported that American Car Center’s existing auto leases would be handled by Westlake, citing a letter from the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance to the company’s borrowers.

