(Bloomberg) -- Westpac Banking Corp. will raise about A$2.5 billion ($1.7 billion) in a share sale and slashed its dividend as profit slumped.

Cash profit fell 15% to A$6.85 billion in the year ended Sept. 30, the Sydney-based lender said Monday.

Key Insights

The bank is raising capital to meet new regulatory standards, and give it the flexibility to deal with potential litigation or regulatory action, it said.

The dividend was slashed to 80 cents a share from 94 cents last year, further evidence the era of bumper returns from the big-four banks is over. While the decision to cut the dividend “wasn’t easy” it was necessary to bring the payout ratio to a more sustainable level, the bank said.

Return-on-equity, a key measure of profitability, slumped 225 basis points to 10.75%, well below its target of about 13%-14%.

“2019 has been a disappointing year,” Chief Executive Officer Brian Hartzer said. “Financial results are down significantly in a challenging, low-growth, low interest rate environment.”

Westpac’s earnings were also hit by the bill for cleaning up from past misconduct, which cost A$1.1 billion in the last year alone. The lender is also waiting on the outcome of an investigation by the country’s financial-crimes agency over potential breaches of money laundering rules.

