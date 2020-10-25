(Bloomberg) -- Westpac Banking Corp. said second-half cash earnings will be cut by A$1.22 billion ($871 million) as the lender continues to clean up years of misconduct and money-laundering breaches.

The after tax reduction is likely to reduce the group’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio by 24 basis points, Westpac said in a statement Monday.

Chief Executive Officer Peter King is overhauling Australia’s oldest bank as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the cost of cleaning up years of misconduct impacts earnings. The bank last month paid a record A$1.3 billion fine to settle Australia’s biggest breach of anti-money laundering laws, just one month after it scrapped its dividend after bad debts grew.

Monday’s announcement includes:

A$415 million in costs and provisions associated with the anti-money laundering proceedings brought by the financial crimes regulator, including the previously announced A$404 million in provisions

An increase in provisions for customer refunds and litigation totaling A$182 million

A write-down of goodwill associated with the life insurance business

Asset sales and revaluations

The lender is scheduled to announce its full-year results on Nov. 2.

