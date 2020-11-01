(Bloomberg) -- Westpac Banking Corp.’s full-year profit plunged after the lender was hit with a record fine for breaching anti-money laundering laws, and the coronavirus-induced recession swelled bad-debt charges.

Cash earnings fell 62% to A$2.61 billion ($1.8 billion) in the 12 months ended Sept. 30, the Sydney-based bank said in a statement Monday. The results include a previously disclosed A$1.2 billion charge for the laundering fine and the mounting cost of compensating wrongly treated customers. Bad-debt provisions increased to A$3.2 billion as the recession smashes consumers and businesses.

The result adds to an already ugly earnings season for Australia’s banks, which are bearing the brunt of the nation’s first recession in almost 30 years, and mounting costs to clean up years of misconduct, such as selling junk insurance and providing poor financial advice. Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. last week posted a 42% decline in full-year profit and slashed its dividend.

Westpac declared a A$0.31 per share final dividend, having previously scrapped its first-half payout to preserve capital. The nation’s three other big banks have also reduced dividends, a blow for Australia’s legion of mom and pop shareholders.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.