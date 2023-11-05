(Bloomberg) -- Westpac Banking Corp.’s higher dividend and stock buyback puts the Australian lender on course to narrow its share-price under performance compared to peers.

The Sydney-based bank on Monday said it plans a A$1.5 billion ($980 million) share buyback and will pay a final dividend of 72 Australian cents per share. The stock rose 1.5% as of 10:40 a.m., paring this year loss to 6.6%.

“From a share price perspective, we believe investor disappointment may now have peaked,” Azib Khan, executive director for banks research at E&P, wrote in a report.

Westpac followed Macquarie Group Ltd.’s move last week to buy back stock, as Australian lenders tap surplus capital to return to shareholders. Meantime, bank bosses are preparing customers and investors for a challenging year ahead as inflation continues to bite and competition remains fierce.

Through the end of last week, Westpac shares were down 7.9%, compared with a 2.3% dip on the S&P/ASX 200 Banks Index.

