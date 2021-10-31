(Bloomberg) -- Westpac Banking Corp. unveiled a record share buyback of up to A$3.5 billion ($2.6 billion) even as earnings narrowly missed expectations.

Cash earnings of A$5.35 billion fell short of analyst expectations of A$5.42 billion in the year to Sept. 30. Westpac will pay a final dividend of 60 Australian cents a share, the bank said in a statement Monday.

Australia’s third-biggest lender joined the country’s other three large banks in a bid to buy back a total record A$13.5 billion amid a stronger-than-anticipated recovery from the depths of the pandemic.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia shareholders are in line for the biggest payout, after the bank completed a buyback of A$6 billion. National Australia Bank is returning A$2.5 billion and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group A$1.5 billion.

They are joining a global wave of capital flowing back to shareholders, as banks around the world share the spoils of a strengthening economy with their investors after a year where regulators clamped down on payouts so lenders could preserve their capital and prevent pandemic-induced losses.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.