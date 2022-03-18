(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

JD Wetherspoon Plc: The pub chain said it expects its costs to be slightly below the current level of inflation due to a number of long term contracts.

Trading in the company’s pub have returned to “more normal trading patterns,” after the ending of coronavirus restrictions

Chairman Tim Martin blamed the government’s coronavirus spending and the Bank of England’s economic stimulus for causing inflation, adding that lockdown restrictions are “kryptonite” for hospitality

Ted Baker Plc: Private equity firm Sycamore Partners Management LP said it’s considering making an offer to buy the fashion brand.

The considerations are in early stages and the company has until April 15 to decide whether to make an offer

Investec Plc: The bank boosted its earnings guidance for 2022, but warned its outlook may be impacted by the economic uncertainty stemming from the war in Ukraine.

Outside The City

Russian missiles again hit areas in the west of Ukraine, landing near the airport at Lviv, the mayor said. It was the first reported strike in some days in regions closer to the Polish border.

Later today, Joe Biden will tell Chinese President Xi Jinping the U.S. will “impose costs” if Beijing backs Russia, in a call planned for 9 a.m. ET, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

In Case You Missed It

The Bank of England hiked its key interest rate for the third policy meeting in a row, taking borrowing costs to their pre-pandemic level. Officials warned that the war in Ukraine may push inflation well above 8% later this year.

Britain’s P&O Ferries slashed 800 jobs yesterday in an effort to cut costs. The move, which will eliminate more than a quarter of the company’s workforce, sparked havoc across essential English Channel crossings.

Looking Ahead

On Wednesday, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will deliver an economic statement to the House of Commons. The chancellor is under pressure to alleviate a mounting cost-of-living crisis before taxes and domestic energy bills rise next month

Retailer Next Plc is set to disclose results next week.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.