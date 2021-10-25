(Bloomberg) -- File-sharing platform WeTransfer, which is prepping for a potential initial public offering, saw its revenues increase during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales at the Amsterdam-based firm rose 26% to 65 million euros ($76 million) last year, before growing 64% in sales in the first-half 2021 to 45 million euros, according to a statement Monday.

Bloomberg News previously reported that WeTransfer was preparing for an initial public offering that could value it at about 1 billion euros. The company has been profitable since 2013 and Chief Executive Officer Gordon Willoughby said in an interview it has “a lot of options” as it builds out its offering.

The firm is also rolling out a new Portals feature to help freelancers manage their workflow with clients, and a new mobile app that allows sending and receiving files. “A lot of it is about developing collaborative tools for the creative workforce,” Willoughby added.

