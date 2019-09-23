WeWork Board Meeting Is Said to Be Unlikely to Happen Monday

(Bloomberg) -- WeWork’s board is unlikely to convene Monday, even as pressure mounts to consider ousting Adam Neumann as chief executive officer, according to people familiar with the matter.

The office-sharing company’s board will likely convene later this week, although a definitive time hasn’t been scheduled yet, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. People familiar with the matter had previously said the board could meet as early as Monday, but the situation remains fluid.

SoftBank Group Corp.’s Masayoshi Son, founder of the Japanese conglomerate, is among those pushing for Neumann to resign, a person said.

SoftBank expects Benchmark Capital, another large investor in WeWork, to be aligned with its position on Neumann, the person said. SoftBank has two representatives on WeWork’s board and Benchmark has one.

Representatives for WeWork, SoftBank and Benchmark declined to comment.

--With assistance from Scott Deveau.

