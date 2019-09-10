(Bloomberg) -- The prospect of a delayed WeWork public offering is giving bond investors the jitters.

The office leasing company’s high-yield bond slipped below face value Tuesday morning in New York for the first time since the company filed to go public in August. The 7.875% notes due 2025 dropped 3 cents to 97.75 cents on the dollar, the lowest price since August 12.

The bonds surged to all-time highs after the company filed for an IPO last month, announcing that it had paid down a portion of the notes and was lining up another $6 billion of debt financing to help fund its growth. WeWork sold $702 million of junk bonds in a debut offering in April 2018, with $669 million still outstanding.

WeWork’s parent We Co. is among a small group of cash-burning companies that have managed to convince high-yield bond investors to lend to them. Netflix Inc. has been a longtime player in the bond market despite spending heavily on its content, and Uber Technologies Inc. also brought a deal last year. A WeWork finance executive told investors in a private meeting that the company had ambitions to become a regular presence in the capital markets, much like Netflix and junk-rated cable companies.

To contact the reporter on this story: Claire Boston in New York at cboston6@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nikolaj Gammeltoft at ngammeltoft@bloomberg.net, Dan Wilchins

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.