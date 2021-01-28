(Bloomberg) -- WeWork bonds surged amid reports that the company is in talks to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

The company’s 7.875% notes due 2025 jumped 10.25 cents to 89.5 cents on the dollar as of 4:38 p.m. in New York, according to Trace bond trading data. They’re on track to close at the highest level since September 2019.

Any deal could value WeWork at about $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The company was valued as high as $47 billion two years ago.

The debt has made a significant recovery since falling to distressed levels in March, when the coronavirus pandemic took a further toll on the already troubled company’s prospects. WeWork withdrew an attempt to go public in September 2019 amid concerns about corporate governance and aggressive spending, putting urgency on the company to find new sources of capital.

