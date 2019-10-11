(Bloomberg) -- WeWork is in talks with lenders led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. about a $5 billion debt package, according to people familiar with the matter.

The financing could come together as soon as next week, said one of the people, who requested anonymity because the talks are private. The terms and structure are still fluid, the people said. Any term loan or bond as part of the package would be priced at a steep premium to the rate of Libor plus 4.75 percentage points that a prior delayed-draw term loan was set to carry, one of the people said.

