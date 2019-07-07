(Bloomberg) -- WeWork Cos. is in talks about arranging a credit line that would be larger than the $2.75 billion facility previously discussed, according to a person with knowledge of the talks.

WeWork is seeking to raise as much as $3 billion to $4 billion in the coming months through a debt facility that could increase to $10 billion in the next several years, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. The office-space provider was in talks with banks for a $2.75 billion credit line ahead of a planned initial public offering, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg in May.

The talks with banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. are still in flux, and a decision is weeks away, the person said Sunday, asking not to be identified because the matter isn’t public.

Representatives for JPMorgan and WeWork declined to comment on the discussions Sunday.

