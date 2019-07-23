WeWork Is Looking to Go Public in September

(Bloomberg) -- WeWork Cos. is looking to go public in September, said people familiar with the plans who asked not to be identified because they were private.

WeWork’s initial public offering is expected to be the largest of the year after Uber Technologies Inc.’s $8.1 billion IPO in May.

The New York-based company, which rents office space to workers, has said it submitted its paperwork confidentially to U.S. regulators in December.

WeWork declined to comment on the plans, which were reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

SoftBank Group Corp. is WeWork’s largest backer and has valued the unprofitable business at $47 billion. WeWork has been in talks to extend its credit line to as much as $4 billion, people with knowledge of the discussions said this month. The Journal reported Tuesday that the debt offering is expected to increase, reaching $5 billion to $6 billion.

