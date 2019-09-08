(Bloomberg) -- WeWork is considering a valuation for its initial public offering that may be below $20 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Some investors are pushing the office-sharing company to postpone the IPO, DJ reported.

The company has plans to begin a roadshow for new investors as early as Monday. But its parent company, We Co., and its underwriters are planning to hold meetings this week with investors to figure out the changes that may be needed to pull sufficient demand for a share sale, the news service said.

