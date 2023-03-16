(Bloomberg) -- WeWork Inc., the New York-based coworking company, is nearing a deal for a major financial restructuring in which key investor SoftBank Group Corp. will convert about $1 billion of debt into equity.

WeWork is also close to securing funding and capital commitments of more than $1 billion, most of it debt, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified citing private information. The deal could be announced as soon as Thursday, the people said.

A WeWork representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A SoftBank spokesman declined to comment.

WeWork Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Mathrani has been working to cut costs and push the firm toward profitability after a botched attempt at an initial public offering in 2019 and the hit from the pandemic a year later.

While the company recorded a bigger-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter, WeWork had positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the month of December.

WeWork stock has slumped nearly 40% this year through Wednesday’s close after tumbling 83% in 2022.

