WeWork has notified staff in its European, Middle East and Africa operations of impending job cuts, according to a person familiar with the plans.

Consultations with We Co.’s employees in the region will begin this week, said the person, who declined to be identified because the plans aren’t public. The number of potential cuts and the timing of them haven’t been decided, the person said.

“WeWork is in conversation with employees in EMEA as we make changes to our operating model and workforce in light of our refocused strategy,” a spokeswoman from WeWork said, without directly addressing potential job cuts. “Leadership has been diligent in its decision making, and we are committed to treating our colleagues fairly and with respect.”

The firm has embarked on a sweeping review of its expansion plans in London following a bailout by Softbank Group Corp., and is reassessing whether to proceed with about 28 potential office deals in its second-largest market, people familiar with the plans said last week.

Parent company We Co. is moderating expansion as it tries to turn a profit for the first time and convince investors that its business model will work over the long term.

