(Bloomberg) -- WeWork’s job cuts are underway.

Joel Steinhaus, WeWork’s strategic relationships leader and global head of its financial services practices, is leaving the co-working company, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Steinhaus joined New York-based WeWork in 2016 as chief of staff to co-founder Adam Neumann and later transitioned to his more recent role. He’s also chair of a nonprofit organization, New Yorkers for Parks.

A WeWork representative declined to comment. Steinhaus couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

He previously spent more than five years at Citigroup Inc., including as chief of staff to the chairman, according to his LinkedIn profile and a statement in February announcing his appointment to the board of Chicago-based asset manager Heard Capital, founded by William Heard.

WeWork’s leaders told staff on Thursday that layoffs were coming this month. Executives recently pegged the number at about 2,000, including jobs in business units that may be spun off, people familiar with the discussions told Bloomberg.

