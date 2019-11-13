WeWork reported a net loss of US$1.25 billion in the third quarter, eclipsing its sales and more than doubling its loss from the same period last year. The quarter coincided with a spending spree in anticipation of the initial public offering, which failed.

Revenue in the quarter was US$934 million, up from US$482 million a year earlier, according to a financial document that was presented to bondholders Wednesday and reviewed by Bloomberg. A spokeswoman for WeWork parent company We Co. declined to comment on the report.