WeWork Says It Will Cooperate With New York Attorney General Inquiry

(Bloomberg) -- The New York State Attorney General is looking into WeWork, the co-working company said Monday.

A spokeswoman for WeWork parent We Co. wrote in an email that the company received an inquiry from the attorney general’s office and is cooperating. The focus of the inquiry was not immediately clear. The news of the probe was earlier reported by Reuters.

WeWork, which earlier this year pulled its initial public offering and ousted its chief executive officer, has had brushes with New York’s attorney general in the past. Last year, it reached a settlement with the office over non-compete agreements that WeWork employees had signed that were seen as overly broad.

