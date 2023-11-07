(Bloomberg) -- Office workspace provider IWG Plc is in talks to take on certain WeWork Inc. locations, as it eyes some of the spoils resulting from its US peer’s collapse.

IWG is “spending time” looking at WeWork sites and acquired “a few” last week, Chief Executive Officer Mark Dixon said in a phone interview on Tuesday. He declined to comment on exact numbers or locations.

Once a booming startup, WeWork filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, listing almost $19 billion of debts. Its collapse is the culmination of a years-long saga for the company, which was once the biggest office tenant in Manhattan. The company struggled to recover from the pandemic, attempting multiple turnarounds as it fell into deeper trouble.

WeWork had “the wrong set up in the beginning and they didn’t fix it,” Dixon said. “If you can’t make a margin, then you are not in business.”

The US company’s restructuring removes the “guilt by association” that had cast a cloud on the sector, he said.

IWG, which owns the flexible office brand Regus, continued to see rising demand for hybrid and flexible working solutions in the third quarter, it said in a trading update on Tuesday, affirming its forecast for the year. The shares rose as much as 2.5% in early trading, and were up 0.4% at 139 pence as of 9:41 a.m. London time.

The company, based in Zug, Switzerland, reported third-quarter revenue of £736 million ($906 million), a 7% increase at constant currency year-on-year. Reducing debt to £634 million from £723 million a year ago has meant the company has been able to accelerate growth plans for its capital-light segment, it said.

“The move towards hybrid and platform working is really taking hold, irrespective of all the commentary about going back to the office,” Dixon said. “People are already embracing hybrid working, but it is just much closer to where they live.”

