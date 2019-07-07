WeWork to Raise Up to $4 Billion in Debt Ahead of IPO, WSJ Reports

(Bloomberg) -- WeWork Cos. is seeking as much as $3 billion to $4 billion in the coming months through a debt facility before the company goes public, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

The debt will fund WeWork’s growth until its business is profitable, the WSJ reported. Cash from the debt facility could help shore up demand for the initial public offering in part by showing investors that the company can finance growth for years without having to turn again to the equity markets.

Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase are structuring and backing the deal, potentially along with other banks.

