WeWork is keen to break with its past reputation for tequila-soaked partying. That doesn’t mean all celebrating is off the table.

We Co., WeWork’s parent, is planning to host a launch party for its new European headquarters in London’s Waterloo district, according to people with knowledge of the event. About 500 WeWork staff are invited to mark the opening of what the company bills as the largest co-working space in the world, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the event is private.

The occasion will include drinks and food and run for a couple of hours, said one of the people. That compares with more hedonistic past WeWork launch events that have run late into the night.

A representative for WeWork declined to comment.

WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann was forced out as Chief Executive last month amid vivid accounts of his hard charging management style and concerns about corporate governance. His interim replacements have been ringing the changes at the company in an attempt to reassure investors who balked at its losses and culture, forcing it to postpone plans for an initial public offering.

The party will take place at 2 Southbank Place, where most of WeWork’s London staff are based, alongside customers including HSBC Holdings Plc, which rents more than 1,000 desks. The building, also known as 10 York Road, boasts a skate ramp, retro arcade games, basketball hoop, a live DJ and bed-shaped couches with blankets.