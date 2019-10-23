(Bloomberg) -- WeWork will revamp SoftBank Group Corp.’s headquarters in Tokyo and potentially do similar projects at the Japanese investment firm’s properties around the world, according to newly appointed Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure.

In a memo to employees Wednesday, Claure said he knew “firsthand the power of the WeWork brand and the quality of our product” because the troubled office-sharing company had “reimagined” the headquarters of Sprint Corp., where the SoftBank executive also serves as chairman.

“Now WeWork will be doing the same at our headquarters at SoftBank in Tokyo,” Claure said in the memo, which was obtained by Bloomberg. “Furthermore, I am committed to do the same across all SoftBank properties around the world, including some of our leading portfolio companies.”

