(Bloomberg) -- Sales at Whitbread Plc and WH Smith Plc are back to pre-pandemic levels as travel resumes and Britons spend more on hotels as well as books and snacks at airports and train stations.

Whitbread, the owner of the Premier Inn hotel chain, said hotel occupancy levels were strong during the first quarter in its core UK market, with comparable accommodation sales more than 21% ahead of the same period before the pandemic. Its German hotel business is also recovering more strongly than expected from lockdowns, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

WH Smith, which sells books, drinks and snacks at Britain’s main airports, railway stations and shopping streets, said its performance was so strong during the third quarter it now expects its full-year results to be at the upper end of expectations.

Sales in all its key travel markets are recovering, with most pandemic restrictions removed worldwide. Revenue in the 15 weeks to June 11 was ahead of 2019 levels for the first time.

(Corrects the day of the week in second paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.