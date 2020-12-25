(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong property developer Wharf Holdings Ltd. will sell five luxury apartments at the city’s Mount Nicholson development through tender on Jan. 1, the South China Morning Post reported.

Each apartment measures between 4,230 square feet and 4,601 square feet, the report said, citing sales agent Wheelock Properties Ltd. The announcement came a day after Wharf won the most expensive residential site per square foot ever sold through a Hong Kong government tender, the paper said.

Jointly built with Nan Fung Development Ltd., the Mount Nicholson project boasts some of Asia’s most expensive homes based on per square foot prices, the SCMP said. It’s located at the Peak, one of Hong Kong’s most exclusive neighborhoods.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.