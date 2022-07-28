What Biden and Xi's Past Calls Say About How This One Will Go

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s calls with Xi Jinping have broken some diplomatic logjams between the US and China. But the showdown over a possible Taiwan visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi makes their latest discussion perhaps the most precarious yet.

Their fifth conversation in 17 months is set to occur days before Pelosi's reported trip to Taiwan. China has warned against what would be the first visit to the island by a sitting speaker since 1997. US lawmakers can’t be seen as submitting to threats from China and Xi has to look tough on Taiwan.

That standoff comes as US-China ties are already at their “lowest moment” since former President Richard Nixon’s landmark visit to China in 1972, according to the US envoy to Beijing. Xi’s declaration of a “no limits” friendship with President Vladimir Putin just before Russia’s war in Ukraine is but one core point of concern for Washington.

Still, both leaders have acknowledged the need for dialogue to diffuse the risk of conflict. The Chinese leader last week wished Biden a “speedy recovery” from his Covid infection.Here’s what to look for ahead of Thursday’s meeting and a recap of the past four times Biden and Xi spoke — and the outcomes. All times are in US Eastern.

July 28, 2022:

Biden and Xi are set to talk on Thursday.

The Focus: Pelosi’s visit

The Context: With tensions over Taiwan, the war in Ukraine and human rights issues threating to derail bilateral ties — and with both leaders facing rising domestic pressures — this meeting could be the most consequential to date.

Biden, whose approval ratings have hit record lows amid voter discontent over his handling of the economy, is staring down November midterm elections in which his Democrats risk losing control of Congress. Xi is trying to secure a third term at a time when both the Chinese economy and his Covid Zero policies are under increasing pressure.

The US president has publicly said his military doesn’t think it’s a good idea for Pelosi to visit Taiwan, a democratically-ruled island China claims as its territory. Beijing has warned the US of “grave” consequences should she make the visit. Pelosi’s colleagues on both sides of the aisle have urged her to go.

The US Senate this week passed legislation aimed at boosting competition with China.

Potential Results: It’s unlikely Xi will relent on China’s opposition to Pelosi’s Taiwan trip, even if Biden communicates he’s not in charge of her agenda. The Chinese leader probably won’t make significant concessions to US concerns on intellectual property infringements or human rights issues.

Biden could lift some Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods. While National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Tuesday tariffs are not likely to be among the issues discussed, Biden has been close to making a decision for weeks now and soaring inflation at home could hasten an outcome as gasoline and food prices soar.

March 18, 2022:

Xi and Biden held a video call that lasted from 9 a.m. to just before 11 a.m.

The Focus: Ukraine

The Context: The most recent conversation took place shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, prompting the worst European security crisis since the Second World War.

Biden warned the Chinese leader of “implications and consequences” should China support the war. The call came shortly after Xi and President Vladimir Putin declared a “no limits” partnership ahead of the invasion, giving Moscow a powerful ally against a NATO-led a campaign to convince countries to sanction Russia.

China tried to get ahead of the US narrative on the meeting, with state broadcaster CCTV issuing a report while the call was ongoing, noting that Xi told Biden nations “shouldn’t resort to arms” and the invasion in Ukraine “isn’t what we want to see.”

The Result: Despite Secretary of State Antony Blinken later blasting China for not remaining “neutral” in the war, China has been careful not to offer Russia any overt military support or sanctions relief.

While China has continued to buy Russian energy and amplified official disinformation from Moscow, there has been no shipment of weapons from China to Russia.

November 15, 2021:

Biden and Xi held their first “face-to-face” virtual summit for 3 hours on a Monday evening

The Focus: Taiwan

The Context: This virtual meeting came after Biden vowed on numerous occasions that the US military would come to the aid of the democratic island in the event of a Chinese invasion. Those comments enraged Chinese officials for undercutting the formal US policy of “strategic ambiguity,” designed to deter a Chinese invasion by being deliberately vague on how Washington would react.

China and the US were also sparring on human rights issues ranging from labor camps in Xinjiang to press freedom in Hong Kong.

The Result: Hours after the call, the US and China announced they’d ease visa restrictions on each other's journalists. A Trump-era crackdown on Chinese state media in the US resulted in Beijing expelling American reporters. Chinese outlets said the deal was reached before the call.

On Taiwan, the White House "underscored" in a lengthy read-out that the US remains committed to the “one China” policy and other foundational documents that lay the groundwork for US-China understanding on the extremely sensitive issue of Taiwan.

Despite warning that on Taiwan “whoever plays with fire will get burnt,” Xi in a Chinese statement ascribed the main tension to Taipei seeking American support for the island’s independence. Both sides emphasized the need for stable ties, with the US talking about “guardrails” to ensure competition doesn’t veer into conflict, while Xi mentioned the need for a “sound and stable China-US relationship.”

September 9, 2021:

Biden and Xi speak by telephone for 90 minutes on a Thursday evening.

The Focus: Huawei breakthrough

The Context: As Washington tried to separate areas of cooperation (climate change) from ones of competition (Taiwan), Biden requested the call with Xi after senior Cabinet members complained meetings with Chinese counterparts led to nothing, according to a US official.

In some ways, the call was a bid to break the logjam. Xi pointed out, perhaps obviously, that the US-China “relationship has run into serious difficulty,” according to a Chinese read-out. A terse US read-out didn’t offer much hope.

But it may have resulted in one of the clearest positive results to move the relationship forward.

The Result: One of the most serious irritants in relations between China, the US and its allies was resolved in the weeks after. The US settled criminal charges against Huawei Technologies Co. executive Meng Wanzhou, who had been detained in Canada ahead of a potential trial, and China released two Canadians, Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig, who’d been accused of spying. A White House spokeswoman said there was “no link” between the cases, but did mention Biden had raised the issue of the two Canadians with Xi.

February 10, 2021:

Biden and Xi spoke by phone three weeks after Biden took office.

The Focus: Setting the tone

The Context: Public sentiment in America had soured on China following former President Donald Trump’s trade war and criticism of alleged human rights abuses in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Biden had little choice but to continue on a hardline path, using the call to share concerns about "unfair economic practices," human rights and aggression toward Taiwan. Xi expressed a desire for the two sides to show "mutual respect," re-establish dialog mechanisms and improve ties, although he cautioned the US to "act prudently" on China's internal affairs.

The Result: There were no key breakthroughs, but the conversation set the tone for Biden and Xi’s relationship. The US president followed through on his pledge to continue working with allies in the Indo-Pacific region, and in the year ahead would meet with leaders of the so-called Quad — the US, India, Australia and Japan. Xi, for his part, signaled high-level engagements would continue between the two countries, specifying hope for more meetings between their respective foreign policy, economic and military officials.

