(Bloomberg) -- The equivalent of an earthquake jolted the crypto world this week: Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced and then quickly reversed a proposal to buy out rival exchange FTX, which was reportedly facing a liquidity crisis and on the brink of collapse.

The companies are each owned by two of the most well known CEOs in crypto: Sam Bankman-Fried at FTX, who has been touted as crypto’s version of legendary banker J.P. Morgan, and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as “CZ.”

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that US authorities, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, are reviewing FTX for improper use of customer funds. Bloomberg’s senior crypto editor Philip Lagerkranser updates this moving story with fellow Bloomberg senior crypto editor Anna Irrera in this episode.

This podcast is produced by the Bloomberg Crypto Podcast team: Supervising producer: Vicki Vergolina, Senior Producer: Janet Babin, Producers: Sharon Beriro and Muhammad Farouk, Associate Producers: Mo Andam and Ty Butler. Sound Design/Engineer: Desta Wondirad.

