(Bloomberg) -- China’s latest retaliatory measure to raise tariffs on around $60 billion of U.S. goods may be about to push up prices for fans of American periodicals, lovers of a vodka-based cocktails, and anyone who wears makeup.

Importers of U.S. seawater and reptiles are also in line for higher prices.

Tariffs will go up to 25% on around $900 million worth of beauty and skincare products, including perfume, eye and lip make-up, nail polish and pressed powder. After-shave, shampoo, hair gel, tooth paste, dental floss, and mouthwash are also subject to higher duties.

In fact, beauty products were the second biggest category behind liquefied natural gas in terms of value traded in 2018, among those subject to the tariff hike from 10% to 25%.

These are just some of the 4,545 U.S. goods that will see raised import taxes from June 1.

Juice made from oranges, grapefruits, pineapples or coconuts are also on the list, as are vodka, gin, rum and tequila. And tomato lovers may be hit as $4 million worth of preserved tomatoes, ketchup, tubs of tomato paste, and juice are also subject to the hike.

The lists also include $203 million of “newspapers, journals and periodicals appearing less than four times a week,” printed books, dictionaries and encyclopedias. Musical instruments like pianos, electric keyboards, harmonicas, percussion and brass-wind instruments, along with manuscript and printed music also face higher import taxes.

Here’s a selection of some of the targeted U.S. imports, and their value in 2018.

