What do Venture Capitalists Think About the Crypto Market?

Like many buzzy, fast-growth, high-risk industries, companies operating in and around crypto and blockchain technology have relied heavily on venture capital to fund their activities.

Venture capitalists, called VCs, manage pools of private money. What sets them apart from many other kinds of investors is that they focus on the riskiest possible bets. And every now and then, one of those high-risk bets pays off spectacularly — covering losses in the rest of the portfolio.

Given their appetite for risk and reward, it’s no surprise that for a time, VCs big and small flocked to crypto. But what does the relatively depressed environment mean for VC investments in digital-assets right now? Bloomberg reporter Hannah Miller joins this episode to discuss.

