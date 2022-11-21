What Does the Fall of FTX Mean for the Future of Crypto? (Podcast)

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

In a crisis, there are always winners and losers. So, who are some of the players who might emerge stronger from the latest calamity to hit the cryptoverse? And will the fallout rekindle the tense debate over centralized entities versus decentralized protocols?

Bloomberg reporter Sidhartha Shukla joins Bloomberg managing editor of crypto Stacy-Marie Ishmael to discuss this and more in our latest episode.

This podcast is produced by the Bloomberg Crypto Podcast team: Supervising producer: Vicki Vergolina, Senior Producer: Janet Babin, Producers: Sharon Beriro and Muhammad Farouk, Associate Producers: Mo Andam and Ty Butler. Sound Design/Engineer: Desta Wondirad.

