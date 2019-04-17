What Equity Analysts Tell Us About the German Economy

(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

There’s no crisis in German manufacturing -- at least that’s what analysts’ revenue projections for the country’s industrial titans suggest. According to Bloomberg Economics that doesn’t mean the economy is in the clear, after all the forecasts could be wrong. But at a time when macro risks loom large and the sector detail matters, a bottom-up analysis at least is a source of reassurance.

To contact the staff on this story: Jamie Murray (Economist) in London at jmurray126@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Zoe Schneeweiss at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net, Sheldon Reback

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.