“It’s time to rebuild” is a catchy phrase often uttered by crypto enthusiasts after massive implosions, such as FTX’s. In the aftermath of these events, investors are known to imagine all the potential for growth following the downturns.

But it seems that the time for rebuilding has come again and again in the crypto industry this year. Far too often, some might say. So, while crypto believers say: Let’s rebuild, the question remains: Rebuild what exactly?

Bloomberg crypto blogger Emily Nicolle joins senior editor Philip Lagerkranser in this episode to talk about what (if anything) might be getting rebuilt.

