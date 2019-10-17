What Happens Next After EU, U.K. Agree on Brexit Deal

(Bloomberg) -- OK, so what happens next?

Boris Johnson is likely to make a statement as he arrives at the summit in Brussels this afternoon

He’s also likely to set out directly to EU leaders the way forward as he sees it. Will he ask them to rule out any additional delay? Would they ever risk agreeing to that?

On Saturday, the U.K. Parliament will be asked to vote for the deal published today. MPs won’t have had long to digest the text of the agreement

Labour will oppose it and the Northern Irish DUP are not yet on side. That makes the House of Commons vote look difficult for Johnson to win

MPs could decide to support the deal but set a condition that it must be put to voters in a referendum for approval

If Johnson fails to get his deal through Parliament, an extension seems the most likely outcome, though the PM has vowed to force a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31

A U.K. election could take place within weeks of another delay being announced, potentially followed by a referendum

