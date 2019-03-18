(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Shares are gaining traction. The Stoxx Europe 600 has now almost filled the gap created in the last quarter of 2018 and all sectors have risen. Even telecoms, the laggard of this year, is showing the best monthly performance in the benchmark with a 5.6 percent surge. By contrast, the euro is hovering near a 21-month low, and averaged at around 1.16 to the dollar over the past year. The direction of the bloc’s currency is key to what comes next.

The backdrop of a dovish ECB policy, falling PMIs and a diminishing euro wasn’t the prettiest for European equities last year. On the positive side, the weak currency may have allowed exporters to at least partially sustain margins. Sectors such as luxury goods or aerospace and defense would have benefited.

But now things may be turning. The region’s macro data is showing signs of a rebound, and Credit Suisse strategists noted that when European macro surprises rise relative to the U.S., the euro tends to appreciate with a three-month lag. What’s more, speculative positions suggest investors are now net short the euro, according to the strategists, which could prove to be a decisive moment.

To add to the global bullish picture, Europe’s domestic matters that weighed in the second half of 2018 are starting to fade, Morgan Stanley wrote, noting rising French consumer confidence, the recovering German auto sector, and easing financial conditions.

With a clear upside risk to the euro, Credit Suisse strategists prefer domestic cyclicals and name Zalando, CapGemini, Faurecia, Lufthansa, Prysmian, Smurfit Kappa, ABN, Caixabank and SAP as their preferred plays. Positioning in favor of cyclicals has been on the rise since January, and several strategists agree there’s further upside, especially with a turn in activity.

Deutsche Bank strategists confirm this view and see gains ahead for cyclicals against defensives. Yet, they think the market went too far, too soon. Even with stronger Bund yields, euro and PMIs on the cards, they see some downside for European equities in the coming months and keep a neutral stance generally.

In the meantime, the single currency is up 0.1% and Euro Stoxx 50 Futures are trading up 0.2% ahead of the open.

SECTORS IN FOCUS TODAY:

Watch U.K. housebuilders following yet more downbeat home price and sales data from Rightmove which showed a fall in asking prices in London in March. Watch the likes of Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon, Barratt Developments, Bovis Homes.

Watch automotive suppliers after Germany’s Leoni said on Sunday it is unable to maintain its guidance for the fiscal year 2019 due to ongoing headwinds. Watch for a negative read-across into other auto supplier names including Michelin, Continental, Valeo and Faurecia.

Watch banks as Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank announced they will enter into formal merger talks. There are still plenty of hurdles to clear, including potential job cuts, cost shredding and widespread concerns on both sides about how the deal would be structured and financed.

Watch the pound and U.K. stocks after the political outcomes are now seen further removing the threat of no-deal, so the only way may be up for Sterling. Beyond the currency, uncertainty still reigns.

Watch oil and oil stocks after Saudi Arabia has urged its OPEC+ allies to stay the course and be prepared to do what’s necessary to keep the oil market on track in the second half of 2019. That’ll be pleasing to oil bulls betting the cartel will do whatever it takes to prop up prices.

COMMENT:

“Last week marked the 10th anniversary of the current equity bull-run which – in Europe – has been almost entirely driven by valuations,” Goldman Sachs strategists write in a note. “In light of this prolonged re-rating (and the YTD market bounce), our strategy team sees limited further valuation upside in Europe for now and continues to look for idiosyncratic opportunities.”

COMPANY NEWS AND M&A:

Deutsche Bank Cleared Key Merger Hurdle With Green Light on Cuts

Deutsche Bank Asset Management Arm Said to Get Allianz Interest

ING Money Laundering Woes Worsen After Bank of Italy Inspections

DFDS Gets U.K. Contract Even With Brexit Delay, Borsen Says

MDxHealth Gets Positive Data of SelectMDx Optimization Study

Evolva Sees Regulatory Deadline Extension on Nootkatone

Unibail, PSP, QuadReal in Partnership for EU750m London Project

Orkla CEO Peter A. Ruzicka Resigns

Norsk Hydro Names Hilde Merete Aasheim New CEO

Hiag Immobilien Full Year Ebitda CHF104.3 Mln

Grand City Properties Full Year FFO Per Share Misses Estimates

Delta Plans to Take 10% of Alitalia: Messaggero

Talanx Full Year Dividend Per Share EU1.45

Leoni Full Year Sales EU5.10 Bln

Sports Direct Mulls Acquiring Debenhams if It Goes to Admin.: FT

Shell Can ‘Easily’ Switch LNG Routes Amid U.S.-China Trade War

Italy’s Nexi Is Said to File for up to $3.1 Billion Milan IPO

NOTES FROM THE SELL SIDE:

Morgan Stanley says Fortum offers improving earnings, good free cash flow generation and potential for a dividend upside, and resumes coverage at overweight with PT EU22.

Citi upgraded Nordex to neutral, looking toward 2020 with more optimism after the 2019 "trough year," as the wind firm converts its more profitable order backlog. PT is raised to EU13.5 from EU7.5.

Improving cash-flow quality at Rolls-Royce is likely to trigger a progressive re-rating, Morgan Stanley says in note, upgrading the jet engine maker to overweight from equal-weight (PT to 1,100p from 820p).

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK for Stoxx 600 index:

Resistance at 383 (trend line); 392.7 (July high)

Support at 379.9 (23.6% Fibo); 369.3 (200-DMA)

RSI: 72.2

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK for Euro Stoxx 50 index:

Resistance at 3,466 (23.6% Fibo); 3,596 (May high)

Support at 3,349 (August low); 3,315 (38.2% Fibo)

RSI: 74.9

MAIN RESEARCH AND RATING CHANGES:UPGRADES:

Alstom upgraded to buy at Kepler Cheuvreux; PT 43.50 Euros

Deutsche Post upgraded to buy at Jefferies

IWG upgraded to sector perform at RBC; PT 2.60 Pounds

Legal & General upgraded to neutral at JPMorgan; PT 2.85 Pounds

Nordex upgraded to neutral at Citi

Rolls-Royce raised to overweight at Morgan Stanley; PT 11 Pounds

DOWNGRADES:

Adidas downgraded to no position at Evercore ISI

EDF downgraded to hold at HSBC; PT 13.80 Euros

Gima TT cut to underperform at Mediobanca SpA; PT 5.40 Euros

IMCD downgraded to hold at HSBC; PT 70 Euros

VAT downgraded to hold at Kepler Cheuvreux; PT 105 Francs

Zalando downgraded to underperform at MainFirst; PT 31 Euros

INITIATIONS:

Fortum resumed at morgan stanley With Overweight; PT 22 Euros

Gocompare.com rated new hold at Stifel; PT 79 Pence

Moneysupermarket rated new buy at Stifel; PT 4.10 Pounds

MARKETS:

MSCI Asia Pacific up 0.8%, Nikkei 225 up 0.6%

S&P 500 up 0.5%, Dow up 0.5%, Nasdaq up 0.8%

Euro up 0.12% at $1.134

Dollar Index down 0.11% at 96.49

Yen down 0.07% at 111.56

Brent up 0.1% at $67.2/bbl, WTI down 0.2% to $58.4/bbl

LME 3m Copper up 0.6% at $6472.5/MT

Gold spot down 0.1% at $1300.9/oz

US 10Yr yield up 1bps at 2.6%

MAIN MACRO DATA (all times CET):

11am: (EC) Jan. Trade Balance SA, est. 15b, prior 15.6b

11am: (EC) Jan. Trade Balance NSA, prior 17b

