(Bloomberg) --

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Apple Podcasts

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Spotify

What happens to your crypto after you die? Beyond the existential question of the permanence of the blockchain, the answers here aren’t straightforward. For estate planners, what to do with digital assets like Bitcoin and NFTs present a new challenge to inheritance law. There’s more and more money pouring into these assets, and people are starting to think about their digital legacies. But how do you pass on something that’s built on principles of anonymity and individuality, and that requires both passwords and tech savvy to access? In this episode, Bloomberg reporter Jill Shah explores these questions.

Follow us on Twitter @crypto, and subscribe to the Bloomberg Crypto Newsletter at https://bloom.bg/cryptonewsletter

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.