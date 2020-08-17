(Bloomberg Opinion) -- There are many ways that election night 2020 could go wrong. Mail-in ballots don't get delivered. Foreign actors hack election hardware. President Donald Trump calls into question the legitimacy of the vote. But of all the vulnerabilities, the most serious might well be one that’s getting very little attention: What happens if poll workers don't show up?It's a real possibility. In 2018, two-thirds of the 600,000 workers who ran America's polling places were over the age of 61. Thanks to the coronavirus, many of them are understandably sitting out this year. Their unexpected absence has left jurisdictions from Connecticut to California scrambling to find replacements to staff some 200,000 polling places. Mail-in ballots are one obvious solution, but even if they're available, millions of Americans — 59% according to one recent poll — would prefer to vote in-person this fall. Trump’s unsubstantiated warnings about the dangers of mail voting have hardly helped. All this means that younger Americans will need to step up, and policy makers will need to help them.Recruiting poll workers has actually been a long-standing weakness in American democracy. In the 19th century, ascendant political parties appointed election judges (as poll workers are known in some jurisdictions) with the power to disqualify ballots (printed by the parties themselves). Subsequent reforms designed to enfranchise more Americans eroded the hold of parties on the process, and established poll workers as voluntary, paid positions. But this left elections in the hands of single-day temps who received only a few hours of training.Even today, the job is a difficult sell: Nearly 70% of voting jurisdictions reported difficulties recruiting help in 2018. Younger, working-age Americans aren't willing to take time off to do the job, so this essential work is often left to retirees. Relying on seniors probably wasn't a good idea before Covid, and it certainly isn't now.Meanwhile, warning signs have been accumulating. Covid-related fears so depressed poll-worker recruitment in Milwaukee that its election commission was forced to reduce the 180 polling places it planned to use for the April 7 Wisconsin primary to just five, resulting in long lines and overcrowded facilities (partly staffed by National Guard). Atlanta faced similar problems in June. Serious Covid infections associated with poll workers in Texas and Alabama have only highlighted the risks involved.Those concerns are certainly resonating with workers on the ground. Last week, I stopped by the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center in St. Paul, where voting was taking place for that day's primary. Voting booths were appropriately distanced, plexiglass separated the desks where poll workers signed in voters, and pens used to fill out ballots were tossed into a box after a single use. But Will Totten, the 67-year-old head election judge, reminded me that the situation was far from ideal. “We have three missing election judges. One called on Saturday to say she's a possible Covid exposure. The other two were no-shows.” In the corner, his son — a returned Peace Corps volunteer — was a last-minute recruit to help sanitize the facility.Fortunately, he wasn't the only young person serving on Tuesday. Zoe Johnson, 17, was sitting behind plexiglass with an electronic poll book (basically, an iPad loaded with voter registration information), signing in voters as they arrived. She's part of a long-running state and county program to recruit high-school students to work the polls. In 2018, 442 of them served. It's unclear how many will return this year, but Johnson, who's been recruiting her friends, was optimistic. "I'm concerned” about Covid, she told me during a lull in voting, “but I also know I'm one of the best people to do this because I'm young and not compromised.”Currently, 45 states have similar student programs. Although parents may have some concerns about their teenagers spending hours indoors on Election Day, jurisdictions in which high-school students are attending in-person classes should look to these programs to make up some of the imminent poll-worker shortfall. So long as parents consent, and safety measures are in place, high-school and college students are among the safest groups for such jobs.But they can't do it alone. Professional societies such as bar associations should encourage younger members to sign up by offering, for example, continuing education credits. Corporate America could incentivize younger employees to serve by offering time off. And cities and counties should begin training younger civil servants and essential workers in polling-place protocols in the event that other efforts fail. Finally, voters can do their part by volunteering to work the polls if they're young and healthy — and otherwise avoiding them altogether by requesting a mail-in ballot.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Adam Minter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.

