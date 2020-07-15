(Bloomberg) -- Bloomberg Economics estimates that 7 million full-time equivalent jobs are furloughed in the euro area’s four largest economies: If those workers roll off retention schemes into unemployment, joblessness could leap by almost 6 percentage points on average. BE estimates higher unemployment could prompt consumption to drop by as much as 4% in the four biggest euro-area economies, dragging GDP down by 1.3% through this channel.

